The shipment, listed as “sporting blank gun,” included 620 blank firing guns of various models. It was headed to an address in Bensalem, Pa.
ATF agents determined that 240 Zoraki model M2906 pistols could be converted into handguns. Those guns were seized for violating U.S. import laws. Authorities released the remaining 380 blank-firing guns.
“Many communities continue to suffer under the siege of violent crimes often committed by armed and dangerous people, so keeping this shipment of easily converted firearms out of the hands of criminals is one way in which Customs and Border Protection can protect our families, friends and neighbors and help make our streets safer,” Keith Fleming, acting director of field operations for CBP’s Baltimore Field Office, said in a statement.