In an email to his team Wednesday, Bahrami said retiring was “not an easy decision.”
“I’m proud and humbled by your commitment, resiliency, dedication and unselfish performance to keep aviation safe, day in and day out, while under significant scrutiny,” he wrote. “I couldn’t have asked you for anything more.”
Christopher J. Rocheleau, Bahrami’s deputy, will fill in while the FAA searches for a replacement, the agency said in a statement.
In the email, Bahrami acknowledged “unprecedented challenges” during his tenure — including the crashes, a lengthy government shutdown and the coronavirus pandemic — while also listing achievements. He wrote that the FAA’s safety office had established a “solid foundation” to respond to tightened aviation safety laws and recommendations by other investigators who found gaps in the FAA’s oversight of Boeing.
A scathing report on the crashes by Democratic investigators on the House Transportation Committee described an interview with Bahrami in which he said he couldn’t recall conversations with Boeing about the Max in the period between the crashes. He said he was not aware of an FAA analysis from that time that indicated the jet presented an ongoing crash risk.
“It was surprising to the committee that Mr. Bahrami appeared to be largely disengaged,” investigators wrote.
The FAA’s leadership defended Bahrami after the report, saying he had “dedicated his career to the advancement of aviation safety.”
After a hearing on aviation safety in December 2019, committee chairman Rep. Peter A. DeFazio (D-Ore.) told reporters that Bahrami “doesn’t seem to know much of anything.”
More recently, members of the crash victims’ families met with Buttigieg and asked him to oust Bahrami and FAA Administrator Steve Dickson.