The return of the traditional dining car to western U.S. lines, announced Thursday, coincides with the restoration of daily operations on a dozen routes that had been operating three times a week since October as a result of cost-saving measures during the pandemic. An infusion of $1.7 billion in federal relief aid allowed Amtrak to bring back daily service to eight routes last month. The final four routes will be back to daily service in the coming days, officials said.