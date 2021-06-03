The highway widenings, first proposed by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) in 2017, would replace the 60-year-old American Legion Bridge and aim to relieve traffic congestion on the bridge and I-270, while also forming a regional network of express lanes with Northern Virginia. The project proposes to build four high-occupancy toll lanes — two in each direction — on the Beltway between the Virginia side of the American Legion Bridge and the I-270 spur and then up I-270.