In a statement, the Maryland Department of Transportation said moving forward with the review process was an “important next step” but does not grant final award of the public-private agreement, which will be up to a Maryland Board of Public Works vote.
“Moving forward is necessary to protect substantial state interests in managing risks and meeting our infrastructure needs,” MDOT spokesman Jim Joyner said in a statement. “Delaying the predevelopment work would do irreparable harm to the state.”
The highway widenings, first proposed by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) in 2017, would replace the 60-year-old American Legion Bridge and aim to relieve traffic congestion on the bridge and I-270, while also forming a regional network of express lanes with Northern Virginia. The project proposes to build four high-occupancy toll lanes — two in each direction — on the Beltway between the Virginia side of the American Legion Bridge and the I-270 spur and then up I-270.
The toll lanes would be free for carpools and buses, while two-axle vehicles could pay on average between $3 and $5 for a typical seven-mile trip, according to rate projections.
A private developer that wins the bid for the project will finance construction of the lanes in exchange for keeping most of the revenue over 50 years, resulting in no net cost to taxpayers, according to Hogan.
On Feb. 18, state transportation agencies selected Accelerate Maryland Partners to oversee predevelopment work on the project. Accelerate Maryland Partners is made up of Australian toll-road operator Transurban and Australian investment bank Macquarie Capital.
Transurban already controls 65 miles of express toll lanes in Northern Virginia. If Maryland selects the Transurban team as builder and operator, the company ultimately would control 102 miles of express toll lanes around the nation’s capital.
A development team, led by Spanish firm Cintra, that lost out on the bid filed a formal protest March 1, saying the state awarded the contract to companies with no construction expertise that included “unrealistic” estimates of construction costs. The team said the Australian group lacked a construction contractor and would “have no ability to identify and mitigate construction risks until it is too late,” according to the protest, which was obtained by The Washington Post.
MDOT rejected the protest and responded to the claims April 15, writing that they were too late and unjustified. Jeffrey T. Folden, MDOT’s contracting officer on the project, said in the response that the state only required “construction and/or management” experience and that the Transurban proposal provided the best overall value.
The protest is the only legal hurdle in the way of the approval process, said Del. Kumar P. Barve (D-Montgomery), chairman of the House Environment and Transportation Committee. He said that moving forward with a development team that did not include a construction company was a “risk,” but that all contracts have risks.
Doug Gansler, a lawyer for the Cintra team and a former Maryland attorney general who recently announced his candidacy for governor, did not respond to a request for comment.
Accelerate Maryland Partners has pledged to spend up to $54.3 million to design the Maryland lanes and work out details of a construction and operating agreement.
As part of its bid, the team agreed to pay the state a $145 million “development rights fee” for the right of first refusal on the longer-term partnership.