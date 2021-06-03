The dramatic episode, in which inspectors placed urgent calls to 911 to get the bridge shut down after the crack was discovered, has symbolized the risks posed by the nation’s aging transportation infrastructure as the Biden administration is pushing for funding to rebuild roads and bridges. Buttigieg, speaking with the bridge as his backdrop, said its closure underscored how the nation is interconnected — the highway that crosses the bridge stretches from Wilmington, N.C., to Barstow, Calif.