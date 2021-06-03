Transportation: Infrastructure and the pandemic

Updated May 28, 2021

Infrastructure plans

Existing or new roads: Infrastructure plan calls for fixing the nation’s existing roads. Some states are still focused on expansion.

Money for roads: Senate committee unveils bipartisan $304 billion roads bill

How we travel

Holiday travel boost: Independence Day comes early for holiday weekend travelers eager to escape pandemic

Free transit: After showing its worth during pandemic, momentum builds for free or reduced-fare transit

Getting around Washington

Parking enforcement: D.C. lost $72 million in parking fines during the pandemic. That will change as city resumes enforcement.

Road deaths: A couple died four years apart trying to cross the same six-lane street. Residents want more protections.

Capital Beltway: A Metro ‘Beltway Line’? Transit advocates say a new American Legion Bridge should leave room for rail.

Show More