The FBI field office in Albuquerque said in a tweet it responded to the airport and there was no threat to the public. Delta said no one was injured in the incident.
The company said in a statement that passengers and crew members on Flight 386 assisted in detaining the “unruly” passenger.
“The plane landed safely and the passenger was removed by police and the FBI,” the airline said. “He is in custody now.”
Delta said a flight will take the remaining passengers from Albuquerque to Nashville, arriving about five hours behind schedule. The Boeing 737 had 162 passengers and six crew members onboard.
The incident happened as the Federal Aviation Administration is in the midst of a crackdown on unruly behavior by passengers. The agency recently has handed out hefty fines in cases where passengers refused to wear masks or otherwise cause disruptions.
The FAA referred questions about the incident to Delta.