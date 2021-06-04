Bowser and Northam saw banks of new chairs — many offering panoramic views of the nation’s capital — for 850 travelers. There were two rooms for nursing parents and spaces for 10 new shops and restaurants that are expected to fill the airy 230,000-square-foot space in the coming months.
The mayor and governor ended their jaunt while turning into the glass-door lobby off Gate 47, where they climbed the stairs to American Airlines’ new Admirals Club airport lounge.
All this to replace Gate 35X, which for nearly 25 years was widely mocked as the worst airport gate in America — a waiting area that even Isom called “dreaded.” Friday marked the christening of the seven-week-old terminal and likely a final goodbye to 35X, which did not have a Jetway but channeled passengers onto shuttle buses that took them to their planes.
While Northam and Bowser celebrated the new terminal and the gate’s demise, the event allowed both to mark the occasion of something perhaps even more significant: the restart of travel.
Signs abound that Americans are returning to the skies in recent weeks as coronavirus vaccination rates rise and caseloads plummet. The region’s cautious leaders — who spent months during the pandemic asking residents to avoid travel while urging visitors to stay away — not only conveyed that traveling is safe, but also encouraged people to board planes.
“While this has been a difficult year, we now see people that are ready to travel,” Northam said after his tour, his face shielded by a mask that the Transportation Security Administration still requires in airports. “Whether it be for business or whether it’s for pleasure, we want to just encourage everybody that we’re open for business. Get out there and do something fun with your family. We’ve got the summer ahead of us.”
While Northam dreamed of the departure destinations appearing on the new digital screens adorning the terminal, Bowser was thinking arrivals — or more explicitly, tourists.
The District took in $8.2 billion in visitor spending and $896 million in tax revenue from tourism in 2019, according to the city’s nonprofit tourism booster, Destination DC. From mid-March last year to December 2020, the group said visitor spending was down 71 percent, with the District incurring a loss of about $375 million in tax revenue.
“What I’m thinking about is all those cities looking at the board to come to Washington, D.C., and Washington, D.C. is a good place to come for vacation,” Bowser said. “We have free museums, great transportation. We’re the No. 1 jurisdiction in the country for parks and recreation, and culture and restaurants. And everyone is just waiting to see visitors from around the world come back to Washington.
“And they get to see the sparkling new location right here at our airport.”
The terminal is part of a $1 billion upgrade that Isom said will serve as a gateway into the Washington region as air travel continues to rebound. The TSA screened more than 1.8 million passengers Thursday at the nation’s airports, up significantly in recent weeks but short of typical pre-pandemic levels.
Isom said American is operating 185 weekday flights out of Reagan National this summer.
“It’s not as many as we want to — there will be more — but it’s what we’ve got scheduled this year, and it’s nearly three times what we had just last year,” he said.
At Gate 35X’s peak, more than 6,000 people flew through it each day, with American operating an average of 78 daily departures through the gate. Those departures and arrivals are now spread out at the gates within the new terminal, numbered 46 through 59.
“In this regional concourse, it replaces what formerly was a bus gate,” Isom said. “35X, I’m pleased to tell you, is no more.”