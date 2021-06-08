The approval begins a 30-day public review period by the state comptroller, treasurer and the legislature’s budget committees before the Board of Public Works is expected to vote in mid-July.
Officials for the Maryland Department of Transportation said they need to move forward after rejecting the bid protest from a team led by Spanish firm Cintra. It alleges that the winning proposal was based on “unrealistic” construction costs.
MDOT’s move has drawn scrutiny because the toll lanes plan has not secured federal environmental approval, and under the predevelopment contract the state would have to reimburse the private team up to $50 million of its predevelopment costs if the project gets canceled. The potential for the bid protest to end up in a lengthy court battle also has raised concerns. A lawsuit set off delays on Maryland’s light-rail Purple Line project, stalling construction and costing the state an additional $250 million so far.
Jeffrey Folden, an MDOT project official, said the state has rejected the bid protest as inaccurate and untimely. The Transurban-led team, he said, would provide the “best value” to the state because of its “strong” technical proposal and because it had the best financial pitch.
“We feel moving forward now is necessary to protect substantial state interests in managing risks and meeting our infrastructure needs,” Folden told the board. “ … Delaying the predevelopment work would do irreparable harm to the state.”
Project opponents said it was financially irresponsible for MDOT to pursue a contract to develop the lanes before the state knows how widening the highways would affect the environment and surrounding communities.
“The public has the right to know the facts and the pros and cons before any contracts are signed,” said Arthur Katz, testifying Tuesday for advocacy group Citizens Against Beltway Expansion. By pushing ahead on the predevelopment work, Katz told the board, the state was trying to “build momentum for a controversial project.”
The board for the Maryland Transportation Authority, which operates the state’s toll roads and bridges, approved the contract unanimously, with no discussion.
Under the state’s plan, the first 12 miles of toll lanes — two in each direction — would be built on the Beltway between the Virginia side of the American Legion Bridge and the I-270 spur, and then up I-270 to I-370. The project would include replacing and expanding the bridge.
The focus now moves to the Board of Public Works, which approves major state contracts, and is composed of Gov. Larry Hogan (R), Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) and Treasurer Nancy K. Kopp (D). Agencies typically don’t take contracts to the board unless they are assured they have the necessary two votes for approval, and Hogan is expected to support his signature highway expansion plan.
Opponents have said they will target their lobbying efforts on Franchot, who is running for governor. While state officials say most motorists desperately want traffic relief, much of the opposition has come from environmental and transit advocacy groups, whose backing would be key for any Democratic gubernatorial candidate.
In May, the tolling authority’s board approved toll rate ranges for the lanes that would result in motorists paying an average $3 to $5 for a typical seven-mile trip. However, the tolls could be much higher during peak times during the morning and evening rush because toll prices would fluctuate to keep the lanes flowing at more than 45 mph. The regular lanes would remain free.
Transurban also operates more than 50 miles of toll lanes in Northern Virginia.