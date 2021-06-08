MDOT’s move has drawn scrutiny because the toll lanes plan has not secured federal environmental approval, and under the predevelopment contract the state would have to reimburse the private team up to $50 million of its predevelopment costs if the project gets canceled. The potential for the bid protest to end up in a lengthy court battle also has raised concerns. A lawsuit set off delays on Maryland’s light-rail Purple Line project, stalling construction and costing the state an additional $250 million so far.