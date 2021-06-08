Transportation: Infrastructure and the pandemic

National infrastructure

Roads and transit: House Democrats unveil $547 billion bill, a spending boost that underscores partisan divide

Acela delays: Debut of Amtrak’s new Acela trains delayed a year by new round of testing

Existing or new roads: Infrastructure plan calls for fixing the nation’s existing roads. Some states are still focused on expansion.

How we travel

Ultra-fast planes: New York to London in 3.5 hours? United Airlines to buy 15 planes from start-up Boom Supersonic.

Amtrak dining: The traditional dining car is coming back, but only to a select few trains

Free transit: After showing its worth during pandemic, momentum builds for free or reduced-fare transit

Getting around Washington

Metro fares: Metro board members open to fare reduction, service changes to lure back riders

Virginia commutes: Virginia is rethinking its road and rail networks in planning for the long term

Show More