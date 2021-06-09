Committee Chairman Peter A. DeFazio (D-Ore.) compared the urgency of confronting climate change to how the nation built transportation networks during the Cold War that could serve during conflict with the Soviet Union. He said in prepared remarks released Tuesday evening the bill would “catapult our country into a new era of smarter, safer, more resilient infrastructure that fits our evolving economy and society.”
“Many of these principles overlap with the American Jobs Plan," he said, referring to President Biden’s broader jobs and infrastructure proposal. "I am eager to advance these shared goals on surface transportation, and this bill marks an important step in that process.”
House Democrats unveil $547 billion transportation bill, a spending boost that highlights partisan divide
The committee is first scheduled Wednesday to consider a bipartisan wastewater bill that would provide $50 billion over five years for sewage and storm water projects. The committee will then turn to dozens of proposed amendments to the transportation bill, which could see the meeting stretch over two days.
The bill is advancing through Congress as Biden is seeking to secure $2.3 trillion in new funding for infrastructure programs and has been negotiating with Senate Republicans, led by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.), over what to include and how to cover the cost. But on Tuesday, both sides said talks had come to an end without a deal. The White House said it would focus its efforts on a bipartisan group of senators.
The House bill is in many ways separate from that push, funding core programs at the Department of Transportation and Amtrak that Congress typically renews about every five years. But it embodies many of the ideas proposed by Biden — such as funding electric vehicle chargers and a program to heal wounds left by urban highway construction — and sets new rules on how states can spend federal transportation dollars.
The bill includes $343 billion for road and bridge construction, as well as highway safety — a boost of more than 50 percent over the last transportation bill Congress passed in 2015. It also calls for $109 billion for transit and $95 billion for rail, including a tripling of funding to Amtrak.
DeFazio announced Monday that the bill would provide $5.7 billion for almost 1,500 earmark projects, which are local priorities backed by members of Congress. Lawmakers originally had submitted requests to fund projects worth $14.8 billion, but the committee declined to approve many of them.
The new bill was roundly criticized by the committee’s Republican leaders when introduced Friday. Those partisan divisions are likely to be on display Wednesday.
In the Senate, responsibility for the transportation bill is split between several committees. Last month, the Environment and Public Works Committee unanimously approved the road funding portion, which was the result of an agreement between the committee’s Democratic and Republican leaders. But work on the transit section in the Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee is expected to be more contentious as Democrats seek to boost spending.
DeFazio and Sen. Thomas R. Carper (D-Del.), chairman of the Environment Committee, both said last week they are optimistic that both chambers could reach an agreement. They face a deadline: The current transportation funding law expires at the end of September.