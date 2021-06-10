At the same time, ridership across Metrorail and Metrobus is steadier across the day. The transit agency has responded by providing more standard wait times daily, rather than service that increases during peak hours during the traditional morning and afternoon commutes.
The fare proposals that board members will consider during a finance committee meeting “better meet the needs of existing riders, reflect new travel patterns and lifestyle changes, as well as attract returning and new customers,” according to General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld’s proposal.
The proposed changes include decreasing wait times to 12 minutes or less most of the day on all six rail lines. Waits during peak commuting hours would be 10 minutes or less, while trains would run every 15 minutes later at night.
Metro also is proposing to extend rail service until midnight daily beginning this summer, then expand hours until 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights by fall. A $1.50 transfer fee between the rails and buses would be lifted, while the price of a seven-day regional bus pass would fall by $3 to $12.
On Metrobus, the wait time on 20 of Metro’s busiest lines would decrease to 12 minutes or less, while 16 routes would see wait times cut to no more than 20 minutes. Service would be restored or increased on an additional 64 routes after Metro throttled back service last year.
Metro also plans to offer a promotional fare discount of 50 percent off short-term rail and bus passes, and reduce the price of monthly passes by about 40 percent. Weekend rides on Metrorail would cost a flat $2 regardless of the destination.
Most changes would go into effect on Labor Day, with the extended rail hours in place during the summer.
The proposals are also geared toward better integrating Metrorail and Metrobus. For decades, both systems have offered different rates — rail trips cost more — a factor that has contributed to different customer bases. Metrorail customers are often office and federal workers, while Metrobus customers are predominantly lower-income and Black. Agency officials said they want more equity between the two systems.
The proposals would keep the agency’s operating budget mostly steady next year, at just over $2 billion. Excluding what Metro has allocated for operating expenses through early 2023, the transit agency has $865 million in federal aid remaining from three stimulus packages Congress passed over the past 14 months.
The transit agency has seen ridership tick upward over the past few weeks, Wiedefeld said, but passenger counts on buses and trains remain far below pre-pandemic levels. Metrorail recorded 134,000 daily trips on Friday, the most recent weekday count available. Metrobus recorded 205,000 daily trips on the same day.
Metrorail’s average weekday ridership in January 2020, two months before the pandemic was declared, stood at 630,000, while Metrobus averaged 339,000 daily trips during weekdays.
Metro’s projections anticipate that telecommuting will hurt ridership for years. The agency predicts ridership will rise only to 34 percent of pre-pandemic levels this summer, 55 percent in July 2023 and 75 percent in July 2024. Metro officials have said they might need to rely on federal aid to provide a buffer before those numbers rebound.
Board members also will hear a plan to transform Metro’s fleet into all-electric buses. The agency is proposing to begin replacing worn-out buses with electric vehicles until the entire fleet is electric in 2045.
The Metrobus fleet includes about 1,500 buses, each lasting about 15 years. Most operate on compressed natural gas, diesel and a combination of diesel and electricity in hybrids.
Metro purchases about 100 new buses each year. Under the proposal, it would slowly phase out purchases of hybrid, natural-gas and diesel-powered buses in favor of electric buses. While electric buses are hundreds of thousands of dollars more expensive, environmental advocates, including the Sierra Club, argue that the cost savings on fuel and maintenance would make up for the upfront costs. They also say health benefits to riders, operators and residents would cut down on medical costs.
The Sierra Club has been among groups pressuring Metro to make the switch, saying the agency is a holdout among the nation’s largest public transportation agencies in not committing to a date when its fleet would be considered “zero emissions.”