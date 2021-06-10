City officials noted that Thursday’s announcement of the extension for renewing driver’s licenses and ID cards does not extend to vehicle inspections and registrations. As of June 1, vehicles must display valid vehicle inspection and registration stickers to avoid fines.
Since in-person services at all D.C. DMV service centers will require an appointment, the DMV is making several changes to speed processing:
Officials said they will begin increasing the number of appointments available. Previously, about 6,000 appointments were released each week; now 10,000 spots will be available.
The DMV’s Rhode Island Avenue Service Center will reopen at full capacity beginning June 25. Appointments also will be available on some Monday and Wednesday evenings. DMV officials said they also will add appointments in categories where there is significant demand.
For those looking to schedule an appointment, new slots will be added to the online appointment scheduler Tuesday through Friday, with slots appearing throughout the week when appointments are canceled. Residents without Internet access can call 311 for help.