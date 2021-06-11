$9 million to advance Bowser’s “reclaim streets for public use” initiatives. Plans call for recurring monthly street closures in the downtown area, including on Black Lives Matter Plaza, Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Seventh Street NW, and F Street NW. The city also would fund an Open Streets event in each ward, with one large event that would close Seventh Street from Florida Avenue to the Wharf. D.C. tried an Open Street event in 2019 on Georgia Avenue, transforming the traffic-jammed street into a walkable, mixed-used public space for one day. Cities across the globe hold Open Streets events, some on a monthly basis, while others are transitioning to permanently restricting car traffic to reduce pollution and promote healthier lifestyles.