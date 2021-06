to advance street safety efforts through a number of streetscape and trail projects. The plan calls for 10 new miles of protected bike lanes each year in the next three years. A new bicycle and pedestrian bridge over the Suitland Parkway would connect to the Barry Farm community in Southeast. A deck over one block of Connecticut Ave NW in the Dupont Circle area would create a plaza. Funding to build a bridge and trail in Northeast Washington would connect Kenilworth Park and neighborhoods east of the Anacostia River to the National Arboretum while completing an important piece of a larger trail network. A new South Capitol Street Trail would connect to National Harbor. The proposal also includes a $20 million contribution for the proposed Long Bridge pedestrian and bicycle span over the Potomac River.