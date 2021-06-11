One that has gained traction among transportation experts is charging drivers based on how far they travel, by imposing a per-mile fee. That sort of system would allow the government to collect revenue from electric vehicles and haul in more money from efficient hybrids. But right now, according to the CBO, there are so few electric vehicles on the roads that imposing such a fee would bring in a negligible amount of extra money. A flat $100 annual fee on electric vehicles would have brought in about $150 million in 2019, the CBO estimates.