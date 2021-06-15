“Southwest is in the process of resuming normal operations after a brief pause in our flight activity resulting from intermittent performance issues with our network connectivity Tuesday afternoon,” said Southwest spokesman Dan Landson. “Our teams are working quickly to minimize flight disruptions and customer impact.”
Tuesday’s problem prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to issue a ground stop at the carrier’s request, which halts planes from departing. A ground stop for Southwest flights also was put into place during Monday’s outage.
According to FlightAware.com, which tracks flight operations, more than 1,500 Southwest flights — more than 40 percent of those scheduled — were delayed Monday.
By late afternoon Eastern time, FlightAware.com was reporting that more than 1,200 flights were delayed. About 486, or 14 percent, were listed as canceled, according to FlightAware.
Hollywood Burbank Airport, one of the airports affected by Tuesday’s problem, sent a tweet warning passengers.
Passengers were not pleased.
The delays come amid a significant rebound in domestic air traffic in recent days. Southwest is among the carriers that has been adding flights to meet surging demand from travelers who have waited to see family and friends as the pandemic wanes.
Over the weekend, the Transportation Security Administration reported that more than 2 million people passed through airport security checkpoints. It was the highest number of people screened since the pandemic began.