Gardner: Most of our service has been focused on the Northeast, the Midwest — in or around Chicago — and in California and in the Pacific Northwest. We have been able to prove that where we have the right level of infrastructure and service, there is demand and the service can become an integral part of mobility. And what Amtrak’s proposing now is to essentially replicate that success in the parts of the United States that have really grown since we were formed. We’ve got a model that works: reliable, frequent and competitive service. You can see it in the Northeast. So why not deploy that model in Texas, Florida, North Carolina Georgia, Tennessee? These areas have the density. They have the population. Many of them have tremendous growth and limited ability to grow highway and aviation capacity.