The vote came as the board approved transportation projects to include in a required analysis of whether the collective emissions produced by the region’s long-range transportation plan would abide by federal air quality standards. A project must be included in a region’s long-range plan to secure federally required environmental approval.
The vote marks a potentially major blow to Hogan’s signature transportation proposal, which would add four lanes — two in each direction — to part of the Beltway and I-270, in addition to replacing and expanding the American Legion Bridge. The Maryland Department of Transportation recently scaled back the plan to exclude the most controversial section of the Beltway east of the I-270 spur, but it failed to pass muster with regional officials.
Elrich has said he believes traffic congestion could be relieved by adding two lanes to each highway that would be reversible in the peak rush-hour direction. He said he believed the lanes could be added within both highways’ rights of way, reducing the potential effects on surrounding parkland and neighborhoods.
“This is a big deal in terms of them having to rethink their plans,” Elrich said of the Hogan administration after the vote. “If they do it as two reversible lanes, this becomes a whole lot easier.”
This story will be updated.