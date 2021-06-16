State transportation officials say the $183.5 million is not a cost increase because it was already in the project’s $2 billion budget for work that would have done by the Fluor team. In December, the Board of Public Works — composed of Gov. Larry Hogan (R), Treasurer Nancy K. Kopp (D) and Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) — approved a $250 million legal settlement connected to the Fluor team’s departure.
The contract extension approved Wednesday brings to $398.5 million the total paid or allocated to the joint venture of engineering firms AECOM and RK&K, and consulting firm WSP.