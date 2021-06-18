With so many airplanes idled, they are cheap to lease, said Dan Bubb, an associate professor at the University of Nevada at Las Vegas and expert in aviation history. Airlines have reduced the number of flights being offered, which enabled Levy to snap up slots at Hollywood Burbank, Avelo’s base. At the same time, thousands of airline employees — including highly skilled pilots and mechanics — were downsized or took voluntary buyouts. They might be looking to work again, even at a lower salary, Bubb said.