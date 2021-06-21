In a statement, American said it is making “targeted changes” with the goal of affecting as few customers as possible.
“The first few weeks of June have brought unprecedented weather to our largest hubs, heavily impacting our operation and causing delays, canceled flights and disruptions to crew member schedules and our customers’ plans,” the airline added. “That, combined with the labor shortages some of our vendors are contending with and the incredibly quick ramp up of customer demand, has led us to build in additional resilience and certainty to our operation by adjusting a fraction of our scheduled flying through mid-July.
“We never want to disappoint, and feel these schedule adjustments will help ensure we can take good care of our customers and team members and minimize surprises at the airport.”
News of the cuts was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.
Last week, Southwest Airlines was forced to delay and cancel thousands of flights over a three-day span after the carrier ran into problems with systems that provide weather data and support for their reservations operations.
Experts say that during pre-pandemic times, carriers were able to build resiliency into their operations, which made it easier for them to recover from unexpected events, including weather delays. But the pandemic has made it trickier to respond quickly.
“If airlines were doing the normal increase in summer flying, with airplanes maintained in anticipation of the increase and pilots trained and ready, the recovery from weather interruptions and such would be much easier,” said George Ferguson, a senior aerospace analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence. “The complexity of a travel rebound where no one knows the speed and path of recovery combined with operational interruptions will make recoveries more difficult.”
Ultra-low-cost carriers, such as Spirit and Frontier, are likely to be most affected by this because they operate smaller fleets, he added.
It’s not just carriers that are scrambling as the summer travel season ramps up.
The Transportation Security Administration is doing its best to cope with staffing shortages at many of its key airport hubs as it works to hire and train thousands of new officers. On Sunday, TSA announced that more than 2 million people moved through security checkpoints — the fifth time this month that has happened.
Security checkpoint wait times have spiked at some airports because of passenger volumes and TSA staffing issues
In February, the agency announced a massive push to hire 6,000 new officers in preparation for the summer travel season. Around Memorial Day, it announced it was only about one-third of the way to reaching that goal. At some airports, the agency is offering $500 bonuses to qualified candidates who fill out their background-check paperwork within five days. TSA now employs about 47,000 officers.
Ferguson said American’s planned reductions also may signal sensitivity about the airline’s bottom line. He said that while demand for domestic travel is up significantly, analysts have found that fares in May were still about 25 percent below what they were in 2019 with the cost of fuel remaining constant.
“American has been trying to capture a lot of the post-pandemic traffic rebound, and I think they have been pushing the airline hard and not getting great fares while doing so,” he said. “This tells us profits aren’t great, and we believe part of American’s decision was based on fares and profitability.”
He noted that many of the flight reductions were in markets where competition is highest, since travelers have multiple carriers to choose from.
With the Fourth of July holiday just around the corner, many in the industry are hoping to avoid the type of meltdown that could discourage people from traveling. Airlines are already coping with a surge in complaints about unruly passengers who have caused some flights to be delayed and others diverted as crews work to maintain order.
On social media, TSA has repeatedly urged travelers to allow extra time to get through airport security.