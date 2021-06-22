Transportation: Infrastructure and the pandemic
National infrastructure
148-year-old tunnel: This tunnel is the biggest rail bottleneck between D.C. and New Jersey. Here’s the plan to replace it.
Gas tax: How the gas tax could help pay for a $1 trillion infrastructure proposal
Roads and transit: Senate committee approves bipartisan $78 billion rail and transportation safety bill
How we travel
New airlines: After pandemic decimated air travel, these low-cost start-ups are the first new U.S. air carriers in 14 years
Amtrak expansion: Amtrak is a top travel choice in the Northeast. With an ally in the White House, it wants trains in the rest of America.
Getting around Washington
Maryland Beltway: Toll lanes plan removed from key environmental analysis, jeopardizing federal approval
Virginia rails: Virginia is a rising leader in passenger rail. Here’s how it happened.Show More