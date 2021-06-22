Drivers had delays of up to six miles Tuesday morning along the Beltway’s outer loop after a crash.

The crash happened near MD 295 in Prince George’s County. It was not known if anyone was seriously hurt.

By 8:30 a.m., traffic officials said, the crash had been moved to the left side of the Beltway and the highway had reopened after being closed. But delays remained on the outer loop. There were also delays of nearly five miles on the inner loop because of rubbernecking.