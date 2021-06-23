The 126-year-old tunnel is inadequate for modern freight capacity. Plans call for rebuilding it with enough overhead space to run the double-stacked container trains that are standard in freight shipping across the country. The upgrade aims to increase efficiency and capacity for commercial train traffic. Hogan said it would also facilitate business growth at the Port of Baltimore.
“This project will have a tremendous impact on Maryland’s economy, improve the flow of goods, and generate thousands of jobs in the Baltimore region,” he said.
Completion of the federal review allows CSX, which owns the tunnel, to proceed to construction. A groundbreaking for the $466 million project, which would be completed in phases, is expected this year.
In addition to increasing the height of the tunnel, the project also would address height-clearance obstructions at 22 other locations between Baltimore and Philadelphia, where the vertical clearance is less than the 21 feet necessary to carry double-stacked trains.
The infrastructure in the Baltimore-to-Philadelphia corridor is the last major impediment for the rail network to accommodate rail cars with double-stacked containers in CSX’s I-95 rail network. CSX recently rebuilt the Virginia Avenue Tunnel in the nation’s capital, which was the other major bottleneck.
The Howard Street Tunnel project will be paid for with federal, state and CSX funding. The project received $125 million in federal funding in 2019, Maryland is committing $202.5 million and Pennsylvania is contributing $22.5 million. CSX’s portion is $113 million.
The tunnel reconstruction ranks among the four “most critical” infrastructure projects in Maryland, State Transportation Secretary Greg Slater said last week. The other three are the delayed construction of the light-rail Purple Line between Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, the rebuilding of the American Legion Bridge and the replacement of the 148-year-old B&P Tunnel.
The plan would require lowering tracks, as well as some bridge modifications and replacements while maintaining train operations. It could take three to six years to complete, with a cost of $168 million to $208 million. Maryland officials say the tunnel construction will create about 6,500 construction jobs, as well as 7,300 jobs as a result of increased commerce.
Hogan last week called the Howard Street Tunnel project “transformative” and a critical piece of infrastructure to “exponentially grow business at the Port of Baltimore.”
The Port of Baltimore has been working to expand capacity. It recently completed dredging for a second, 50-foot-deep berth at the Seagirt Marine Terminal. By the end of the year, the Port would have the ability to serve two supersized ships at the same time, according to officials. The increased capability at the Howard Street Tunnel would help the port accommodate the container growth.