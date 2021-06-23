In addition to steering the airline through a global pandemic, he has been at the helm through several other significant crises, including the global financial meltdown in 2008 and the grounding of Boeing’s 737 Max jets after two fatal crashes less than five months apart. Southwest was particularly hard hit by the more than year-long grounding since it operates a fleet of only Boeing planes.
Bob Jordan, Southwest’s executive vice president of corporate services, will become chief executive Feb. 1.
“He is a gifted and experienced executive and well-prepared to take on this important role,” Kelly said in a statement, noting that the two have worked together for 30 years.
Kelly’s tenure at Southwest began 35 years ago. He started his career as the airline’s controller, then served as chief financial officer, vice president for finance, executive vice president and chief financial officer. He was appointed chief executive and vice chairman in July 2004, then became chairman and president in 2008. In January 2017, Kelly gave up the title of president and named former Southwest board member and executive Tom Nealon as president.
Before joining Southwest in 1986, Kelly was a certified public accountant with Arthur Young & Co. in Dallas and controller for Systems Center Inc.
During his tenure, Kelly also oversaw Southwest’s acquisition of AirTran Airways and launched service to the airline’s first international destinations. The airline also launched service to Hawaii. Even so, he said his biggest source of pride is that the airline, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, never laid off or furloughed workers.
“Gary has been an outstanding CEO for Southwest for nearly two decades and has developed an excellent group of senior leaders to shepherd the airline into its next 50 years,” said William Cunningham, Southwest’s lead director on the board.
In tapping Jordan, the board is turning to an executive who, like Kelly, has deep roots at the airline. Jordan, 60, joined Southwest in 1988 and has served in several roles, including director of revenue accounting, corporate controller, executive vice president and chief commercial officer. During the pandemic, Jordan led Southwest’s efforts to reduce labor costs through voluntary leave and early separation programs, which have been credited with enabling the carrier to avoid layoffs and furloughs as passenger counts tumbled amid the pandemic.
Before Southwest, Jordan worked for Hewlett-Packard as a programmer and financial analyst. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Texas A&M University.