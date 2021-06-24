In a letter to the Metro board dated Wednesday, D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson said the transit agency’s transition plan is too slow. Under Metro’s proposed timetable, just 18 percent of its fleet would be electric in nine years, according to Metro Electric Bus Coalition estimates. Metro does plan to start out slow, according to its proposal, beginning its purchases of electric in the fiscal year that begins in summer 2023. The plan’s pace is meant to give Metro time to add needed charging stations and other infrastructure but also quicken as technology improves the performance of electric buses, which remains a concern to the agency.