The D.C. fire department said in its message, “not only were there no serious injuries or deaths in the pedestrian bridge collapse, but the mass of debris was removed and highway reopened in little over 12 hours.”
City officials said crews worked overnight to clear the area.
Five people were hurt Wednesday when the bridge fell. Officials said none of the injuries was life-threatening. The victims were in vehicles on Route 295, which is also called Anacostia Freeway. The bridge sits above the road near Kenilworth Avenue and Polk Street NE; after it fell, traffic was backed up for hours.
The collapse occurred around noon when a truck apparently hit the bridge, causing it to come loose from its moorings.