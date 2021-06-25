The Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial and World War II Memorial will close at 11:59 p.m. on July 3 and remain closed on July 4. Cleanup of the memorials will begin immediately after the fireworks show, and the site will open as soon as the cleanup is complete.

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial will close at 4 p.m. on July 4 as part of the fireworks safety zone. Cleanup of the memorial will begin immediately after the fireworks show, and the site will open as soon as the cleanup is complete.

Paddle boats at the Tidal Basin will not operate.

Big Bus Tours will not operate on the Mall on July 4.

The D.C. Circulator’s National Mall route will not operate on July 4.

East Potomac Golf Course will be open regular operating hours on July 4 (6:30 a.m. — 9 p.m.).

East Potomac Tennis Center will close at 3 p.m. on July 4