A: I had always had a fascination with airplanes, and I mean, who doesn’t have a fascination with airplanes? But when I was 17 years old — I would say it was during our Christmas break during high school — I heard on the car radio that there had been a plane crash at the local airport. So I thought, I’d like to go see that. And so, you know, I figured out where the plane crashed. And there I was on the scene of a fatal accident. I thought a lot about that plane crash over the next few days and the next few weeks. Once we got back into school, I took a friend of mine out to where the plane had crashed. Now, this is the part that’s a little fuzzy, which actually makes no sense at all. But perhaps if you were 17, you can understand it. On the way home from seeing where this plane had crashed and where people have died, what did you do? Well, naturally, you go by the airport, sign up for flying lessons, and that’s how it started for me. I literally got started into aviation by accident. In college, I would go to the government library and read aircraft accident reports and sort of had this secret dream that one day I’d like to be a part of the NTSB.