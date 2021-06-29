On April 2, 2020, a report said, a person jumped on top of a Yellow Line train at the L’Enfant Plaza station. A track inspector found the person’s body three days later between the Pentagon and Pentagon City stations in Arlington, Va.
The report said the incident “highlights the importance of awareness, vigilance and system monitoring.”
“While the system was substantially emptier than usual due to the public health emergency, the investigation suggests that had someone — Metrorail employee, customer or otherwise — noticed this event occurring and acted upon that information there may have been an opportunity to stop the train,” the report said.
The report lauded Metro’s investigation into the incident but also said Metro Transit Police refused to provide the commission a copy of the autopsy report.
In another incident, on Dec. 16, 2020, a person walked in front of a Green Line train at the Navy Yard station, according to a report. Although the report said it appeared the person “may have entered the roadway deliberately,” it was possible they “could have fallen unintentionally,” it said.
Metrorail’s “lack of training and oversight to ensure train operators enter stations at appropriate speeds and react appropriately to unexpected events or obstructions” contributed to the fatality, the report said. The agency has since put in place a maximum station entry speed of 40 mph.
Metro spokesman Ian Jannetta said in a statement that Metro also has improved its training of rail operators and is monitoring station entry speeds to ensure compliance.
Safety commission chief executive David Mayer faulted Metro for not being aware of doors opening on the wrong side of a train on June 11 at the Rhode Island Avenue station and of a Red Line training coming within 100 feet of a work crew on June 23.
Mayer said the crew entered a drainage-pumping room but left to get better radio reception only to find a train heading toward them.
“By the time the train stopped, after the operator applied emergency braking, the crew had fled back into the room,” he said.
Jannetta said the agency appreciated the commission’s work to boost safety for customers and employees.
“Metro is making significant progress in several key areas, such as improved training, updated rail safety protocols, and a dedicated working group to prevent red signal overruns,” the statement said. “We will continue working collaboratively with WMSC on these and other issues.”
Mayer also said commission staff members are observing training related to the overhaul of Metro’s 6000-series rail cars. The 20-year-old model was sidelined after two rail-car separations on the Red Line last year.