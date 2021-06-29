United chief executive Scott Kirby said terms of Tuesday’s deal are confidential, but noted the airline paid less than the list price. Reuters reported that such a deal would be worth $33 billion using the most recent published list prices. United said the 270 new planes, when acquired, have the potential to create 25,000 new jobs, including as many as 5,000 at the airline’s hub in Newark and up to 3,000 at Dulles International Airport.