Lott is the new director of the District Department of Transportation, overseeing the city’s roadways and transit operations. He said one of his priorities under Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) is closing transportation gaps.
Lott recently spoke to The Washington Post about the city’s road system, plans to expand the speed- and red-light camera program, the future of electric scooters and the return of the commute as the pandemic recedes. The interview was lightly edited for length and clarity.
Q: You are now officially director of DDOT. What are your priorities?
A: Equity is extremely important to me. There are many individuals who use public transportation every day in the District, and if you talk to them, you might hear some of them say that the transportation system is not sufficient enough or not reliable enough. We want to make sure that there aren’t pockets within the District that do not have access to reliable transportation. Every Washingtonian [should be able to] essentially walk out of their front door, their place of employment, their school or their place of worship and have access to some form of transportation that can get them from Point A to Point B safely, quickly and affordably.
Q: What are DDOT’s most urgent infrastructure projects?
A: Our Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge, that will be coming online a few months from now, is a major project I’m really excited about. It’s really important because it’s going to bring two thriving communities (east of the Anacostia to the seat of the federal government) that much closer together. We are really trying to connect people to jobs and jobs to people.
The K Street Transitway, which we will hopefully get it started next year, is really going to move more people more efficiently and more quickly down K Street.
Another big one is the Dave Thomas Circle. We’re going to completely redo the whole intersection. Many people have experienced that intersection over many years and have had lots of different things to say about it — and most of those not too positive. My hope and expectation is that once we take full control of it (through eminent domain) and start construction next year, then that particular project will really transform that corridor. It’s going to allow traffic to move a lot more efficiently, including pedestrians, bicyclists and those who choose to drive in a vehicle.
Q: What is your assessment of the road conditions in this city? And do you have any plans to increase the pace of road repairs and paving?
A: Our paving team has done and continues to do a fantastic job. The team did not stop during the pandemic. They had a record number of roads paved last year. I think it’s like 244 miles of roads paved, and we’re on track to accomplish right around the same amount this year.
Some roads we have are in better condition than others. Some are in the very worst conditions. Those are usually the ones that are on our paving plan to improve more immediately. The team is all about getting our roadways, our sidewalks and our alleys in a state of good repair. That’s one of the commitments of Mayor Bowser, to make sure that our infrastructure is in a state of good repair [by 2025].
Q: Safety is an issue that comes up time and time again. The District’s Vision Zero commitment is to end fatalities by 2024. But some recent data shows the city is headed in the wrong direction. What strategies will DDOT implement to achieve the goal?
A: We’ve had a rough past few months, but the team is continuing to work really hard on improving our infrastructure, making sure that we are providing safe, reliable roadways for all users.
We are focused on some of our communities of color. They have historically been underserved and under-resourced. So we’re going to give extra support and give extra resources and extra attention to those communities that have historically been underserved by the transportation network with a look at the how to make them safer.
Q: What do you say to families and neighbors who have been hearing the city promise safety improvements but continue to see people getting hurt and killed on streets?
A: We have a responsibility here at DDOT to do all that is within our power, from an engineering perspective, to make our roads safe. And that is what we are doing across all eight wards of the District. But this takes time, and I know that some folks will say it’s not happening fast enough. But we are doing the tough work. And having said that, we need everybody to behave and act as if they know that safety is everybody’s responsibility. I want all people within the District — residents and visitors alike — to pay attention to the rules of the road.
Q: The mayor recently pledged $5 million to upgrade the city’s automated traffic enforcement system. How is the program changing and should drivers expect to see more cameras this year?
A: We’ll be procuring more cameras. We will also be upgrading our software on the cameras and just making sure that all of them — even the existing cameras — have the latest software. But, yes, you will see more cameras out. We have a team that will do the assessment to make the determination as to where those are going. We also have some that we will rotate throughout the District. So where we know there’s an issue at a particular location, we can actually pick up and move the camera to that location.
Q: The pandemic changed how some of our streets are used. The District closed roads to give people more space to walk, bike and dine. It created a “slow streets” program where more than 20 miles of neighborhood streets closed to through traffic, but that program ended in May. It created new gathering spaces like Black Lives Matter Plaza. Is there a plan for more car-free or slow-street zones post-pandemic?
A: We are looking at different corridors, like 18th Street and 7th Street in downtown, and looking at ways for people to use these public spaces in an open environment, and still able to basically gather and enjoy all that D.C. has to offer.
You’re aware of our Black Lives Matter Plaza. We are extremely excited about what that has become, and what it means for so many people in the District and in the country. It has become a gathering place for people, for many different reasons. We are also working to get input from the community about what they would like to see in a 2.0 version of slow streets. At the very beginning of the pandemic when we created the program, it really was thriving because people wanted to get out the front door and go on to the street and walk. There are going to be some great opportunities for us to do it in many parts of the city.
Q: During the pandemic, the city allowed restaurants to use sidewalks and lanes of traffic for dining. What is the post-pandemic plan for the “streatery” program?
A: A lot of our streateries will be staying. There may be some that might not. But as of now, we are actively pursuing how we can maintain the streateries throughout the District. They really allowed businesses that were struggling during the pandemic to stay afloat. In some instances, they really did thrive.
Q: Many employers in the District — and downtown specifically — are planning to bring back employees by fall. How is the city transportation network preparing for the return of the commute?
A: I want to emphasize and reinforce that our transportation network and public transportation system is safe. It is safe for people to ride on the Metro. If it safe for people to ride on our buses, and it is safe for people to ride on our streetcar. For those people who do not feel comfortable on [mass transit], we’re promoting other transportation modes of transportation: our bikes, our mopeds, our scooters, walking. Our Capital Bikeshare program will be expanding in the new budget year, expanding the number of bikes. These are really great, affordable and accessible options that any one of us can use to travel safely.
Q: Many people will drive into the city. What will surprise them when they return to their commutes, and what’s your advice for them?
A: Some things have changed since maybe the last time they drove in the District. Changes are happening everywhere, and so we need them to be observant and not be distracted. One of the roadways they may have traveled down a couple of years ago, it may look completely different now because of the interventions we have put in place, like protected bike lanes. People have to really just be aware.
Q: The District added 4.15 miles of protected bike lanes in 2020, making progress in its plan to add 20 miles of protected bikeways by the end of 2022. How close are you to reaching that goal?
A: We will reach that goal before 2022. I am confident we may even surpass it. The mayor has outlined some additional proposals for bike lanes, so we’re really excited about that opportunity. We have more work to do. We’re going to continue to bring even more connectivity to our bicycle infrastructure. But we have one of the best bicycle infrastructures in the country — and it’s amazing to say, across the world. But we’ll continue to improve it, and we’re going to continue expanding it.
Q: The District in recent years has welcomed new modes of transportation: shared scooters, e-bikes and mopeds. What is the future of those services, and what’s next?
A: These programs are here to stay. It’s been an added benefit. It has helped with the overall emissions and really lowering that and giving people options. It’s really nice to have this alternative where they can walk down the street and jump on a scooter or jump on a Capital Bikeshare and then be on the way to where they’re trying to go.
I traveled to Colombia a couple of years ago, and while I was there I learned about the gondola. That gondola was really impressive over there. And it’s just another alternative, another mode of transportation that I think is fantastic. It’s something that we’ve had at least exploratory conversations about — a gondola in the District. I think there’s a possibility. The possibilities are endless.