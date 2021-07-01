Arlington this year is planning to spend $1.4 million on stations and equipment, including three stations along Columbia Pike and one each at Arlington National Cemetery, the new Washington & Old Dominion Trail Bridge over Route 29 and the new Long Bridge Aquatic Center. The county’s capital improvement plan calls for three new stations each year, in addition to stations paid for by developers in areas such as Crystal City, Virginia Hospital Center and Rosslyn. Arlington has 101 stations and more than 700 traditional bikes.