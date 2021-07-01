All lanes of the Beltway’s outer loop near Route 355 are shut down Thursday morning after a tractor-trailer crashed and spilled hot asphalt it was hauling on the roadway.

Maryland State Police said the crash happened just before 4 a.m. and that the tractor trailer overturned.

The truck’s fuel tanks also were damaged diesel fuel was leaking out, officials said. The driver of the tractor trailer was taken to a hospital, but the extent of the injuries was not immediately known.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area and traffic is being diverted. It’s not immediately known how long the highway will be shut down.