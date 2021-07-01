“Failure to properly and accurately maintain investigative files, evidence, and/or associated judicial records obstructed” the ability of the inspector general to determine if the transit agency “ignored victim complaints between 2010 and 2017,” according to the report. “Without fully understanding what steps were taken, if any, to investigate these alleged crimes, there is no assurance that the individuals who may have perpetrated these crimes have been apprehended.”
In a memo included in the report, Metro said a review found that 3,119 of 18,586 cases from that time frame were listed as “open,” a figure it deemed “unacceptable.” The agency said that before June 2017, files for the transit police Criminal Investigation Division were paper-based and stored in a file room, creating “severe deficiencies” in the way they were managed. Leadership of the criminal division has since been changed, officials said.
The open cases from 2010 to 2017 under review included reports of 909 robberies, 108 felony assaults, 471 misdemeanor assaults, three felony sex offenses, 66 misdemeanor sex offenses and 1,514 crimes against property, according to police data Metro provided to the inspector general.
“We readily acknowledge that prior [Criminal Investigation Division] managers were ineffective in delivering on our common objectives,” Metro said in a response to the inspector general.
Rep. Gerald E. Connolly (D-Va.) has pushed the inspector general to make the report public, saying police need to account for what happened with each complaint.
“These are shocking findings by the [Metro inspector general] that undermine faith in the Metro Transit Police Department to respond to credible rider complaints about criminal and unsafe behavior,” he said in a statement. “The safety of riders is paramount” and transit police are “either seized by that mission or they are not,” he said.
Connolly, a longtime Metro advocate, is chairman of the House Subcommittee on Government Operations, where Metro faces an annual hearing. He has proposed a bill in which reauthorization of federal funding for Metro is tied to the transit agency making the inspector general’s office more independent.
D.C. Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) said the report reinforces his belief that the police agency needs more oversight than Metro’s board. He has held hearings on allegations of excessive force involving the department and has proposed working with regional leaders to create a civilian complaint board with authority to investigate police misconduct.
“It’s deeply, deeply disturbing,” Allen said of the report. “This is what a police force looks like that has no direct oversight.”
Metro police said steps have been taken to improve the case management system and oversight, including establishing clear standards for investigators and performing regular case reviews. In a statement Thursday, Metro said police also have mandated an automated record-keeping system and other improvements in recent years.
“Today, cases are investigated by detectives in accordance with standard operating procedures that are similar to those used by peers in surrounding jurisdictions,” according to the statement. The agency would not say when its own audit of all cases since 2010 will be completed or released, saying only that police continue “to follow up on the cases noted in the report.”
The inspector general’s report indicated transit police had made changes in procedures in recent years but said it did not review how the steps were implemented “and therefore cannot comment on their impact.”
The watchdog said police did not provide key information or cooperate fully with its investigators, and in some cases had provided responses that were contradicted by the inspector general’s own interviews and findings. Inspector General Geoffrey Cherrington declined to comment on the investigation, saying, “the report speaks for itself.”
The findings come as transit police have been under pressure in other areas.
Black Metro customers have testified at D.C. Council hearings that they are unfairly targeted for stops and that officers are quick to escalate minor situations into arrests or confrontations that lead to police using excessive force. A study by the Washington Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs found that between January 2016 and February 2018, 91 percent of transit police citations and summonses for fare evasion were issued to African Americans.
The report said locations where enforcement was most frequent are those that serve a lot of Black riders. The D.C. Council decriminalized fare evasion in the District in 2018, partly based on the report and complaints from residents.
The Metro board last year created an independent review panel that includes four members unaffiliated with law enforcement to review how the police agency conducts internal affairs investigations.
Some riders also have complained that police do little in response to reports of sexual harassment or when riders are accosted at Metro stations or on buses or trains. In 2018, a Metro survey found that half of riders who say they had been harassed had not reported it. Many cited doubts over whether anything could be done as their rationale. Metro police at the time could not say how many harassment complaints filed to police online had led to enforcement actions.
The inspector general’s report released Thursday cited concerns that many crimes were not being aggressively pursued, if they were pursued at all.
Investigators said they interviewed current and former criminal investigation supervisors to develop their findings.
“None of these individuals could definitively state that all 3,110 victim and general complaints were investigated,” according to the report. Investigators said they were “alarmed” that the issue is still not resolved — an assessment that Metro broadly disputes — despite the launch of an internal audit nearly two years ago.
The inspector general cited the case of one detective whose work between 2011 and 2017 was the subject of an internal investigation that found 177 cases “lacked sufficient investigative activity.” In response to that internal investigation, completed in 2019, the detective said he came to understand that “I had failed to properly document any investigative effort taken in the outstanding cases.” Still, he said, he didn’t remember much about the cases because they were years old.
The inspector general said the detective was found in violation of police ethical standards, but he was not disciplined and remains in the investigations division.
“In addition, no other detective was investigated or disciplined for failure to properly investigate alleged crimes,” according to the inspector general.
Metro said the collective bargaining agreement with the Metro police union “precludes lookback discipline” if an employee is not investigated in a timely manner, which was the case with the detective at the center of the internal probe. Metro also said the detective’s performance improved. Given the contract issues, and the law enforcement agency’s own “management failures,” Metro said police decided against disciplining the detective.
The union contract also does not allow police managers “to transfer members for duty performance,” according to Metro.