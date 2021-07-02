West said the rescued crew were taken to the Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu.
The company that operated the plane could not immediately be reached for comment.
This story will be updated.
West said the rescued crew were taken to the Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu.
The company that operated the plane could not immediately be reached for comment.
This story will be updated.
$715 billion plan: House debates $715 billion transportation and water bill, making its pitch on infrastructure
New priorities: Federal program debuts climate change, racial justice criteria as part of infrastructure grants
Post-covid changes: Cities are making covid-era street changes permanent. Some are facing pushback.
Airline recovery: United Airlines bets on a pandemic recovery with order that includes 200 Boeing Max jets
Growing Bikeshare: Capital Bikeshare gears up for expansion as commuters resume pre-pandemic routines
Beltway tolls: Maryland lawmakers question why state needs private financing for Beltway, I-270 toll lanesShow More