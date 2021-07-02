A Boeing 737 cargo jet with two crew members on board made an emergency landing in the ocean off the Hawaiian island of Oahu early Friday, the Coast Guard said. The Coast Guard and a local fire department used helicopters to rescue the crew.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew West, a Coast Guard spokesman, said the plane was in the water about two miles off Kaleloa. The Coast Guard sent a helicopter, a cargo plane, a cutter and a small boat to help with the rescue.

West said the rescued crew were taken to the Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu.

The company that operated the plane could not immediately be reached for comment.

This story will be updated.