Metro spokeswoman Sherri Ly said the transit agency first received a report of a person on the tracks outside the Minnesota Avenue station on the Orange Line.
“The individual who appeared to possibly be under the influence was apprehended and removed from the roadway,” Ly said.
The transit agency said riders should expect delays in both directions on all three lines while the area is secured and cleared. The suspension includes service to six Metro stops, including Eastern Market, Potomac Avenue, Stadium-Armory, Benning Road, Capitol Heights and Addison Road.
Shuttle buses have been dispatched to the stations to pick up and drop off passengers to operating Metro stations, Ly said.
“They are clearing the tracks now and service should resume shortly,” Ly said at about 3:30 p.m.