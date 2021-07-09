A: We observed quarantine fatigue much earlier than we expected and earlier than in other nations. It was really interesting for us to see that after about a month of social distancing, people started getting tired of it. For some population groups, it was either necessary for them to get out and get back to their normal travel or it was more difficult for some to stay home. It seems we’re inclined to get back to our regular travel behavior. For example, now in the summertime, many people are compensating for the year when they needed to stay at home and practice social distancing. In general, I’d say we’re more of a dynamic population and we’re inclined to get back to our pre-pandemic behavior.