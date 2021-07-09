Darzi and a couple dozen other researchers developed the Covid-19 Impact Analysis Platform for the university’s Maryland Transportation Institute. Among their early findings: By mid-April 2020, about a month into stay-at-home orders, many Americans had already shown signs of “quarantine fatigue” as they — or at least their phones — began to venture out more.
Darzi spoke with The Washington Post about what he and his colleagues have learned. Here is an edited transcript of the interview.
Q: When did you and your colleagues realize that your travel data might help determine how much people were social distancing by staying home?
A: The pandemic was hitting the nation, and we were trying to find a way to help. Our initial idea was to see how people were reacting to different stay-at-home orders, like the number of trips per person and the number of out-of-county and out-of-state trips. We also defined our own social distancing index to see which regions were practicing social distancing more.
Q: Without that data, did public officials really know how much people were staying home?
A: I think there were simultaneous efforts across the nation to provide this information. Each group had their own methodology and their own databases. I believe ours was one of the first to provide insights for the entire nation down to the county level.
Q: What did that finding of quarantine fatigue tell you? Are we a mobile society at our core, or do we just not like staying home for long?
A: We observed quarantine fatigue much earlier than we expected and earlier than in other nations. It was really interesting for us to see that after about a month of social distancing, people started getting tired of it. For some population groups, it was either necessary for them to get out and get back to their normal travel or it was more difficult for some to stay home. It seems we’re inclined to get back to our regular travel behavior. For example, now in the summertime, many people are compensating for the year when they needed to stay at home and practice social distancing. In general, I’d say we’re more of a dynamic population and we’re inclined to get back to our pre-pandemic behavior.
Q: How, in general, has travel differed in different parts of the country during the pandemic?
A: The most influential factors that we observed were related to the resurgence of the virus and the rate of the outbreak in different regions. Even in places where restrictions were lifted, if a significant outbreak was happening in the region, people started staying home more.
Q: You calculate the number of work trips versus non-work trips that people make. How can you tell if a cellphone went to a job or someplace else?
A: Our data set didn’t tell us the home addresses of the cellphones, but there are some assumptions you can make. For example, what is the most frequent location where the phones are observed? The location where the device spends most of its time is going to be the home location. The same assumption can be made for the working hours of the day, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. We look at where the device is spending most of its time then, too.
Q: What could you study during the pandemic that you couldn’t before?
A: The pandemic created a great opportunity for us to observe what would happen if people didn’t travel to work every day. We realized people could do pretty well in many employment sectors by working from home. Is there some policy that might incentivize people, even after the pandemic, to do more working from home rather than going to their work location every day? The disruption to the travel demand was a good indicator of what deserves more investigation in terms of how we can mitigate traffic congestion.
Q: Even though transportation researchers have had predictive computer models, they didn’t have real-life knowledge of what would happen if many people worked from home day after day?
A: Exactly. We always model the kinds of [travel] decisions people make, but having access to real-world observations was really interesting for us.
Q: What connections did you see between travel behavior and the spread of the coronavirus?
A: We clearly observed mobility behavior was closely associated with the outbreak of the disease. We explored the relationship between out-of-state and out-of-county trips and outbreaks in certain locations after two weeks. We observed a statistically significant relationship between those. In regions where more people were staying at home and traveling less, we saw downward trends of transmission compared with regions where people were not practicing social distancing as much.
Q: What more do you want to learn from the data?
A: One of the interesting questions right now is looking at the new normal, how people will react after such a huge disruption in their mobility behavior. For example, are businesses going back to normal after restrictions are removed, or are many people still interested in working from home? During the pandemic, we saw people less interested in using public transit, so it will be interesting to see how that rebounds.
Q: How long do you plan to keep the platform going?
A: Right now there are many interesting questions about, for example, how vaccinations are affecting mobility behavior across the nation. As long as we see interest in the information, we’ll keep working on it.