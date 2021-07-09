In a late Thursday announcement, Bowser (D) said she has ordered the use of $1.5 million to expedite design work to replace the Lane Place Bridge within three years with a bridge that will meet accessibility requirements and current standards for height clearance.
The previous bridge, which was 65 years old, was deemed to be in poor condition in its most recent inspection. With a height of about 14 feet, 4 inches, it fell short of the District’s current policy, which calls for overhead structures over roadways to be a minimum of 17½ feet.
“We are committed to working with the community and making the necessary investments to increase connectivity, improve safety and build a multimodal transportation network that works better for the residents of Ward 7,” Bowser said in a statement.
District Department of Transportation officials previously had indicated no commitment to reconstructing the bridge, saying that only about 11 people used it daily while referring residents to two other bridges within walking distance.
Bowser’s plan also includes construction on two other pedestrian bridges that go over six lanes of traffic on Route 295 — the Parkside pedestrian bridge about a mile south of Lane Place near the Minnesota Avenue Metro station and the Douglas Street NE bridge, which provides a connection to the Deanwood Metro station.
“These three bridges, to be built over the next three years, are a critical component of this work and part of our overall effort to build a more connected D.C.,” Bowser said. She added that the bridges will better connect residents in neighborhoods such as Mayfair, Parkside and Eastland Gardens.
The Lane Place Bridge connecting the Kenilworth and Eastland Gardens neighborhoods to Deanwood collapsed June 23 after a Mack truck traveling southbound with its subframe raised struck the footbridge, causing the structure to come loose, according to authorities. The collapse left the truck trapped beneath and led to a chain of crashes involving three other vehicles. Four of the five people treated were taken to hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
A routine inspection earlier this year rated the condition of the bridge as “poor” — citing the overall condition of the two concrete T-beams — and noted that “consideration should be given to replacing the bridge.”
Bowser said the city will apply for federal emergency funds to cover the bridge replacement. It is unclear how much it would cost.
The Douglas Street NE bridge already was in the queue to be replaced over the next two years. DDOT is in the process of bidding the contract, and construction is expected to begin this year, with completion next year.
Meanwhile, officials said, the Parkside bridge is already under construction. Bowser said plans are to invest $250,000 to expedite the construction and open the bridge in September, two months ahead of schedule. That structure will more directly connect the Mayfair neighborhood and Parkside development with the Minnesota Avenue Metro station and the Deanwood community to the east.
D.C. Council member Mary M. Cheh (D-Ward 3) called the plans to replace the collapsed bridge and the two other spans “great news” ahead of the roundtable discussion she organized for Friday. At the meeting, lawmakers are expected to question Bowser administration officials about the bridge replacement, measures to minimize the impact on residents and the state of the city’s infrastructure.