The man faces a fine, and the handgun was confiscated, the TSA said. The man’s name was not immediately released.
It was the 13th handgun seizure by officials at the airport this year, according to the statement. Fourteen were seized in 2019.
“It’s only early July and to see this many people with guns in their carry-on bags when significantly fewer people are traveling out of this airport is inexcusable,” Scott T. Johnson, TSA federal security director for the airport, said in a statement. “We’re happy to make sure your firearm gets to your destination as long as it is transported properly and in the safest manner possible.”