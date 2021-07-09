This story will be updated.
Transportation: Infrastructure and the pandemic
National infrastructure
$715 billion plan: House debates $715 billion transportation and water bill, making its pitch on infrastructure
New priorities: Federal program debuts climate change, racial justice criteria as part of infrastructure grants
How we travel
New trains: Amtrak signs deal for 83 multi-powered trains. Some will replace rail cars that are 50 years old.
Airline recovery: United Airlines bets on a pandemic recovery with order that includes 200 Boeing Max jets
Getting around Washington
Silver Line: Setback likely to delay rail service to Dulles airport, Loudoun County
Metro crime: Transit Police can’t document whether officers investigated thousands of reported crimes, watchdog saysShow More
