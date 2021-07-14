The changes include wait times of 12 minutes or less most of the day on all six Metrorail lines, lowering waits during primary commuting hours to 10 minutes or less, as well as 15 minutes in the evening. Metrobus waits will be reduced to 12 minutes or less on 20 of the system’s busiest lines, while 16 routes will see wait times cut to no more than 20 minutes.