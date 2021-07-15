He said the two workers suffered injuries when they “came in contact with a live electrical feeder inside the manhole.” The workers were taken to local hospitals.
Feldmann said the incident is under investigation and that “operations at this site on campus have been suspended until the investigation is complete.”
The power was restored at the university later in the day.
The Purple Line is a roughly 16-mile stretch of light rail that’s being built from Bethesda to New Carrollton, linking the northern ring of D.C. suburbs.