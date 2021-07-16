Crews will work from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays to install a permanent version of the Black Lives Matter mural, as well as roadway pavers and bollards, according to a Friday announcement from the D.C. Department of Transportation. Construction is expected to be completed by Oct. 1.
“Once completed, the permanent installation will protect pedestrian safety while accommodating vehicles and keeping with the spirit of the original mural design,” DDOT said in a statement.
Residents will still be able to use the sidewalks and access local businesses.