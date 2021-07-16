Construction to make Black Lives Matter Plaza a permanent art installation will begin Monday, with 16th Street NW between H and K streets closing to vehicle traffic.

The mural spelling “Black Lives Matter” down 16th Street will be on brick pavers, and there will be a dedicated pedestrian plaza throughout the center of the street. There will also be landscaping and lighting, which D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) outlined to The Washington Post in May.

Crews will work from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays to install a permanent version of the Black Lives Matter mural, as well as roadway pavers and bollards, according to a Friday announcement from the D.C. Department of Transportation. Construction is expected to be completed by Oct. 1.

“Once completed, the permanent installation will protect pedestrian safety while accommodating vehicles and keeping with the spirit of the original mural design,” DDOT said in a statement.

Residents will still be able to use the sidewalks and access local businesses.