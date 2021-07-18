Metrorail service between the Reagan National Airport and L’Enfant Plaza stations was suspended Sunday afternoon because of an unauthorized person on the tracks, officials said.

The delays on part of the Blue and Yellow lines came after the person was on the tracks at the Pentagon City station. Shuttle buses were requested as a bridge to provide service between the closed stations.

Yellow Line trains are operating between L’Enfant Plaza and Mount Vernon Square. The incident began shortly after 2 p.m.