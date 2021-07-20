The question is whether dedicated state funding for the long-planned Corridor Cities Transitway project or a bus rapid transit system along Rockville Pike would provide the kind of “significant” transit investment that many county leaders have sought since Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced his toll lanes proposal in 2017. A Corridor Cities Transitway would connect the end of Metro’s Red Line at the Shady Grove station in Rockville with the Metropolitan Grove MARC commuter rail station in Gaithersburg, and potentially to the Clarksburg area.
Both projects are designed to improve mass transit options and relieve traffic congestion in the county’s economically vital biotech corridor.
In a letter to the Montgomery County Council, Maryland Transportation Secretary Gregory Slater said the state would design dedicated bus lanes using some of the $145 million upfront payment expected from a private team selected to build the toll lanes. The companies — Australian firms Transurban and Macquarie — also have committed to spend an additional $300 million to improve mass transit if they secure a 50-year deal to build and operate the toll lanes in exchange for keeping most of the toll revenue.
Slater wrote that using part of the private team’s upfront payment to design a “selected transit project” would “further reaffirm our commitment to a multimodal effort” to relieve traffic congestion.
While the toll lanes are being designed, Slater wrote to the council, “we will also collaborate with you on a plan for the final delivery, construction and operations” of the transit system as part of the toll lanes project.
It wasn’t immediately clear from Slater’s letter how the bus lanes’ construction would be paid for.
The letter comes as the area’s Transportation Planning Board is scheduled to vote Wednesday on whether to restore Hogan’s toll lanes proposal to the region’s long-range transportation plan. The board’s vote June 16 to remove the proposal from that plan, at the behest of some Montgomery leaders, made the project ineligible for federal environmental approval.
It also came a week after MDOT released a list of $1.23 billion worth of other road and transit projects, including the Corridor Cities Transitway, that it said would need to be cut to offset private financing that would be lost as part of the toll lanes plan. Some local leaders who have objected to the highway widenings — and the potential effects on parkland and neighborhoods — had said Hogan was threatening other projects to strong-arm them into supporting the toll lanes.
The Corridor Cities Transitway, which would run buses in dedicated lanes along major local roads, has been planned for more than 20 years to provide better mass transit options between less expensive, auto-dependent communities and suburban job centers in the heavily congested I-270 corridor. County officials have said motorists need a way out of some of the Washington region’s worst traffic backups, while employers in the interstate’s biotech corridor have asked for more transit options to attract younger workers.
Bus lanes on Rockville Pike would be part of the county’s broader plan to build a network of bus rapid transit lines, including one that recently began operating on U.S. Route 29 between downtown Silver Spring and Burtonsville.
The I-270 corridor is home to dozens of biotech companies, including coronavirus vaccine developer Novavax and MedImmune, the biologics research arm of coronavirus vaccine developer AstraZeneca. It also has the Universities at Shady Grove, a campus for Johns Hopkins University and the National Cancer Institute.
But the clustering of job centers, as well as the fact that I-270 is a major thoroughfare between the D.C. region and more affordable homes in Frederick County, western Maryland and points beyond, bring traffic jams most mornings and evenings.
County growth plans require the transitway’s construction to be funded before much of the development proposed for west Gaithersburg may occur. Much of the area is now nondescript suburban office parks surrounded by vast parking lots, but county officials have said they would like to add more housing walkable to offices, labs and shopping.
The project has been dormant for several years, after the state — having spent $38 million to assess its potential environmental impacts — postponed additional funding. The Hogan administration cut all state funding in 2019, saying the county should pay for its final design and construction.
The Corridor Cities Transitway started as a proposed 15-mile light-rail line between Shady Grove and the Clarksburg area but was scaled back over the years to cut costs.
Under Hogan’s plan to relieve chronic and worsening traffic congestion via toll lanes, a private team would build the lanes and finance their construction in exchange for keeping most of the toll revenue over 50 years. Both highways would get two toll lanes in each direction, with the toll prices adjusting to keep traffic free-flowing. The regular lanes would be rebuilt and remain free, while one of the I-270 toll lanes would come from converting a carpool lane.
The first toll lanes would extend on the Beltway from the Virginia side of the American Legion Bridge to the I-270 spur and then up I-270 to I-370. The Beltway’s aging American Legion Bridge would be replaced with a wider span. The northern part of I-270 to Frederick is still in the early stages of its federally required environmental review.
The first contract in the proposed public-private partnership is expected to go before the state’s Board of Public Works for approval later this month. Under that contract, Transurban and Macquarie would develop the lanes’ detailed designs for about a year while negotiating a 50-year contract to finance and build them.
The Transportation Planning Board’s rejection of the lanes in June — and the fact that it made the project ineligible for federal environmental approval — complicated that first contract’s approval. Though the companies would develop the designs at their own expense, the state would have to reimburse them up to $50 million of their development costs if the project doesn’t secure federal approval.