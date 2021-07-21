Hogan (R) won more support from Montgomery leaders Tuesday after agreeing to direct state funding to design and build bus lanes. Potential projects include a long-planned Corridor Cities Transitway between the Shady Grove Metro station and the Metropolitan Grove MARC commuter rail station, or express bus lanes along Rockville Pike (Route 355) between the Shady Grove Metro station and Clarksburg.
Directing money to long-planned bus projects, some Montgomery officials said, was the kind of significant transit investment they had been seeking since Hogan first announced his “traffic relief” plan in 2017.
Toll lanes supporters also had lined up new votes on the planning board since June. They included Sen. Nancy J. King (D-Montgomery), who was appointed to fill the vacant seat for the state Senate, and Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner, who sought appointment to replace a county council member who had previously voted against it.
Some officials from Northern Virginia also had advocated for the Maryland toll lanes because they would form a regional network of express lanes that, when used by buses, would expand the reach of regional transit systems.
Virginia has more than 60 miles of toll lanes and is building or planning 36 miles more. That includes extending its Beltway toll lanes from the Dulles Toll Road to the George Washington Memorial Parkway, where they would join the Maryland toll lanes at the bridge.
Under the plan, both highways would get four toll lanes — two in each direction. They would start on the Virginia side of the Beltway’s American Legion Bridge to the I-270 spur, then up I-270 to Frederick. The first section to be built on I-270 would end around I-370. The state has just begun the environmental study for I-270 north of I-370, where construction would follow.
The project also would include replacing and expanding the nearly 60-year-old American Legion Bridge, which has broad political support in both Maryland and Virginia.
The vote was significant because D.C.-area projects must undergo an air quality analysis to be included in the region’s long-term transportation plan, which is a requirement for federal environmental approval. The board’s removal of the toll lanes proposal from that analysis last month threw the project into doubt just as the Maryland Department of Transportation is seeking approval of the first contract to develop the design of the lanes via a public-private partnership.
MDOT has selected Australian firms Transurban and Macquarie to develop the design over about a year while negotiating a 50-year deal for the companies to build the lanes and finance their construction in exchange for keeping most of the toll revenue. However, under that contract, MDOT would have to reimburse the companies up to $50 million of their development costs if the project doesn’t clinch federal environmental approval — a risk that some opponents said was too great for the state to take on until the planning board signed off.
MDOT is expected to seek approval of that first contract from the state’s Board of Public Works later this month.
Supporters say Maryland needs to relieve chronic and worsening traffic congestion to improve motorists’ quality of life while attracting jobs and keeping pace with Northern Virginia, which has more than 60 miles of high-occupancy toll lanes and is building more.
Opponents say widening the highways in the densely developed suburbs would harm adjacent neighborhoods and parkland, worsen climate change and promote auto-dependent sprawl.