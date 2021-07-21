MDOT has selected Australian firms Transurban and Macquarie to develop the design over about a year while negotiating a 50-year deal for the companies to build the lanes and finance their construction in exchange for keeping most of the toll revenue. However, under that contract, MDOT would have to reimburse the companies up to $50 million of their development costs if the project doesn’t clinch federal environmental approval — a risk that some opponents said was too great for the state to take on until the planning board signed off.