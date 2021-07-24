Ride On Flex, an on-demand transit service that allows people to request a ride via a smartphone app for travel within a defined zone in Rockville and the Wheaton/Glenmont area, resumed operations July 19. The Flex provides curb-to-curb service from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Rockville area and from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Glenmont/Wheaton zone on 11-passenger buses.