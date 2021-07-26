The ATC system relies on track circuits to transmit speed commands so trains maintain a safe distance and stop when the track ahead is occupied.
The Potomac Yard station had been scheduled to open in April 2022. Metro said the extra months will allow the agency to complete the design and implementation of the safety system.
Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson on Monday called the news “deeply disappointing” and said Metro’s mistake was “inexcusable.” The project, which has been in the works for more than two decades, is a key part of a redevelopment plan south of Reagan National Airport.
“With the large investment of $370 million being made by the City and other governmental and private partners to fund the station construction, internal systems should have caught the error,” Wilson said in a statement.
Metro, which is managing the project, took responsibility for the error but did not provide more information about the nature of the error beyond a news release.
Wilson said the city recently learned that a critical ATC component for the station was not included in the construction contract.
“It was essentially a pretty major exclusion from the contract,” he said.
He said Alexandria will hire a construction consultant to review the schedule and determine whether the station can safely open sooner than September 2022.
A problem with the ATC system also was identified in Phase 2 of the Silver Line extension project last fall. In that case, Metro said the track circuit of the system design did not comply with requirements and industry standards, attributing the error to the project contractor.
Metro again cited the ATC system earlier this month in saying that the extension would be delayed because of work needed to merge systems between the line’s first and second phases.
A failure of the system can have catastrophic consequences, as was the case in the 2009 Red Line crash near the Fort Totten station. Investigators determined that a faulty track circuit made a stationary train invisible to an approaching train’s ATC system, causing that train to proceed at 55 mph and slam into the stopped train. Nine people were killed, and dozens were injured.
The Potomac Yard station is being built on Metro’s Blue and Yellow lines between the Braddock Road and Reagan National Airport stations. It is east of the Potomac Yard Center on a site north of the Potomac Greens townhouse community, between the George Washington Memorial Parkway and the CSX railroad tracks.
Construction began in 2019 and was expected to be completed next spring. The project is part of the city’s plan for the 295-acre former railroad yard south of the airport that is being transformed into an urban center.
“The city had been working for a quarter of a century to bring Metrorail to Potomac Yard, and we will work to ensure this final delay is as short as possible,” Wilson said.