A crash involving several vehicles has closed part of the Capital Beltway’s outer loop in Maryland.

It was not immediately known if anyone was seriously hurt.

The crash happened just after 6 a.m. along the Beltway’s outer loop near the River Road exit in Montgomery County. Transportation officials said three left lanes were blocked and three right lanes were open.

The delays start at Old Georgetown Road and on Interstate 270 southbound before the Democracy Boulevard exit. It’s not known how long the delays will last.